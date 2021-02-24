Emily in Paris stole her Golden Globe nomination?

The Netflix series Emily in Paris is still at the heart of a controversy. Fans believe they bought their Golden Globes nominations.

The Golden Globes have not yet taken place that everyone is talking about it already. And it is for the series “Emily in Paris” that Netflix is ​​at the heart of the scandal.

“Emily in Paris” is once again the center of attention. Indeed, the Netflix series was very successful when it was released in September 2020.

The story of a young American who arrives in Paris and has to adapt to her new life. A classic scenario that seems to appeal to everyone.

And for good reason, “Emily in Paris” has been nominated no less than 2 times at the Golden Globes. This annoyed Internet users who deemed this choice really absurd.

Especially when shows like “I May Destroy You” haven’t received a single nomination. Indeed, this series of Michaela Coel deals with very powerful subjects such as the trauma after a rape. A difficult subject to discuss on the small screen, but necessary today to free the voices of victims.

And that’s why the fans are going wild. Because while the Netflix series is fun to watch, it has no place in the competition.

But that’s not the only controversy Netflix has encountered. Indeed, new information has just come out and it may well cause a scandal.

Emily in Paris (Netflix) stole her Golden Globe nomination?

EMILY IN PARIS (NETFLIX) IS PROBLEM

Fans have been on edge since the announcement of the nominations for “Emily in Paris”. But one last revelation about Netflix production could change everything. Indeed, it was an investigation by Los Angeles Times reporters that broke the news.

About 30 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association visited the sets of the Netflix series in Paris. And they didn’t spend a dime on their trip.

And indeed, they were well spoiled during their short stay. The group therefore spent 2 nights at the Peninsula Paris Hotel. In rooms around $ 1,400 a night.

They also attended a press conference and had lunch at the Museum of Fairground Arts. Of course all this paid for by the producers of the “Paramount Network”. Very thoughtful gifts from the production therefore.

And these details have not escaped the attention of netizens who have cried foul on Twitter. They think the Netflix series bought its nominations. Which would call into question the value of his place in the best series of the year.

And this isn’t the first time the Golden Globes have been accused of favoritism. Often singled out for their lack of diversity in its playoff selections. More than whether the academy will elect the Netflix series. Case to be continued.