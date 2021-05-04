Emily in Paris: Season 2 of The Netflix Series Begins Filming

Emily in Paris: St Tropez and other locations across France now that Emily in Paris has started production on Season 2.

Netflix recently revealed that the comedy led by Lily Collins was the most popular of streaming in 2020. The series was watched by 58 million people in the first 28 days after its release on October 2.

To contextualize the achievement, Bridgerton was watched by 82 million people in the same period, The Witcher was watched by 76 million, while the French drama Lupine scored 70 million viewers.

In an interview with The Today Show, the protagonist spoke about the second season: “Not only did playing Emily teach me more about me, but also about the world around me,” she continued. “I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for the second season to expand on these lessons, continue to grow and learn even more about this beautiful city and all its features”.

The show, which was originally created on the Paramount Network before switching to Netflix, was renewed in November. Emily in Paris tells the story of a marketing executive who gets her dream job at a French luxury marketing company. When she travels from Chicago to Paris, Emily must face the challenges of working in a new country and navigating new novels.

The cast also features Ashley Park, Filipino Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard are also present.

Emily’s 2nd season in Paris has no official premiere date yet. So stay tuned for new information!