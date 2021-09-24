Emily in Paris: Season 2 Has First Photos Released

Emily in Paris: This Thursday, 23, Netflix released the first promotional photos of the 2nd season of Emily in Paris. Last year, the production became one of streaming’s hit titles, quickly reaching the top 10 on the platform.

In the images, we can see Emily in different Paris scenarios, exploring the events of the final season of the show and experiencing new moments.

In addition, Netflix also released the synopsis of the second year of the series. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work – which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets an expatriate colleague who both infuriates her and intrigues her.”

In Emily in Paris, viewers follow the repercussions in the life of Emily, a young American, when she moves to the capital of France.

The series’ cast consists of Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert.

Emily’s Paris Season 2 has yet to release a release date, but it’s estimated to hit the streaming service in the first quarter of 2022.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any news about movies and series!