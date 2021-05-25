Emily in Paris: Season 2 Escalates Emily’s New Love Interest

Emily in Paris: Emily is ready to find new loves in Emily’s 2nd season in Paris. Netflix production reported that actor Lucien Laviscount joined the cast of the series to be one of the protagonist’s romantic interests in the new season.

Lucien Laviscount, known for playing Alexander Cabot in the series Katy Keene, will play Alfie, “a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture. He and Emily have an antagonistic relationship that turns into something more as the season progresses. ”

In addition to Laviscount, playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slaves Play) and French actor Arnaud Binard, who in 2020 made a small appearance in Modern Family, join the series as guest actors.

Harris will play Gregory Elliott Dupree, “an iconic fashion designer and former protégé of Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet). With style and personality greater than life, Gregory always travels with a collection of beautiful clothes and beautiful men. Pierre and Gregory were close, until Gregory’s dramatic and unexpected departure from the studio left them as rivals. ”

Binard will be Laurent G, “the charming owner of a popular nightclub in Saint Tropez. A partygoer who never grew up, Laurent agrees to promote one of Emily’s brands. But Emily soon finds out that her connection to Savoir is more complicated than marketing. ”

Emily in Paris follows the story of Emily, a young but experienced Chicago marketing executive who is sent to work in Paris at a French boutique that her agency bought. There, Emily needs to learn to cope with the French language, deal with conflict with new co-workers who do not accept her arrival as well as discover new passions in the city.

Filming of the show’s new episodes began earlier this month across Europe. Emily’s second season in Paris has yet to debut on Netflix.