Emily Crime Review

Emily the Criminal is a story that we have already seen many times. A money-hungry character who gets too deep into his ambitions and flies too close to the sun. These films range from “Scarface” to “Wall Street” and even TV shows like “Breaking Bad.” And although “Emily the Criminal” is taken from other films, the film itself finds a fresh voice in Aubrey Plaza’s strong performance.

For an actress who started with comedy, Plaza continues the fascinating path of roles that reveal her different sides. Where “Legion” fiercely demonstrated its insidious villainous techniques, the new thriller “Emily the Criminal” adds more scale to her acting abilities in the image of a canine dog. Regardless of the familiar history, it’s nice to watch her grow.

In the film, Emily is an independent catering contractor, barely fulfilling her financial obligations. She is mired in debt due to college loans, she never got her degree due to life circumstances, and she has a criminal record. All this made Emily hot-tempered and somewhat jaded. This attitude is reflected in job interviews, which makes it difficult for the employer to get past her hot-tempered manner at the bedside.

She gets a number from a colleague, which is said to be an easy payment of two hundred dollars. To her surprise, we are talking about an illegal credit card scheme run by Yousef (Theo Rossi), where recruits use stolen numbers and identities to buy expensive goods, and then Yousef transfers the goods to other buyers. Ambitious and desperate Emily accepts the challenge and decides to dive deeper into the world of credit card fraud.

As soon as Emily plunges into the world of Yusef, it is here that Plaza as a performer really shines. She perfectly combines rigidity and vulnerability, focusing on her new criminal lifestyle. She was desperate enough to be dangerous to anyone who crossed her path, but she was also completely bogged down in her thoughts. Many scenes convey this balance as it gives Emily’s character dimension as well as stakes.

This role further strengthens Plaza as a leading actress in various genres. The film keeps her going throughout the run and requires her to sell thrills on every corner. And Plaza is attractive in the role of Emily. Theo Rossi is not doing anything new here, but his presence works for the role. This is the same character that you usually see in Sons of Anarchy and other films, but Rossi is a fantastic support in any movie or TV show.

Thanks to this, Emily the Criminal overcomes her familiar weaknesses. Thanks to Plaza’s ability to convey Emily’s worldview and John Patton Ford’s captivating manner, the film retains an energy that makes it incredibly fascinating. And it’s impressive considering it’s his first feature film.

However, a familiar scenario is the failure of Emily the Criminal. This structure has been seen in many films, both fiction and popular science. And although it doesn’t end on the same note as many story lines of ups and downs, the formula is easily predictable for fans of crime dramas/thrillers. Despite all this, it’s an exciting sight, but a few more creative risks in the script could turn this movie into a great movie.

What sets him apart from most of the character arcs of ups and downs is that the viewer never gets the feeling that Emily is a bad person or becomes one. Her decisions seem reasonable and understandable. She may have a hardened spirit, but her moral compass changes depending on the motives that seem necessary. And when she makes an unforgivable choice, we empathize with her decision. Juxtaposed with Breaking Bad, where Walter White begins as a great man and gradually turns into a sociopath. The empathy we feel for her keeps the stakes high as she moves even further towards immorality. Thus, turning a formulaic story into an exciting crime drama.

In general, Emily the Criminal retains an emotional impact throughout the execution time. This is largely due to the furious performance of Aubrey Plaza and the clever script of John Patton Ford. It’s a story we’ve seen before, but despite all her recognizable bits, Emily the Criminal plays the notes better than most. The best comparison is Martin Scorsese’s “Island of the Damned.” Dennis Lehane’s novel and film adaptation contained plot twists extremely similar to other brain puzzles. But with Scorsese at the helm and Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role, the mundane seems like a miracle. John Patton Ford’s debut is an achievement of the same caliber and proves once again that Plaza is a multi-faceted performer.

“Emily the Criminal” is released in theaters on August 12.