Emily Blunt Says a “strong female lead” Is “the Worst Thing Ever Read” in a Script

Emily Blunt said that “strong female roles” are “the worst thing that can happen.”

The actress reflected on the scripts she gets for new projects, saying that she loves characters “with a secret,” but doesn’t like cliches around femininity.

Discussing her new role in The English, in which she plays aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke, Blunt told The Telegraph: “I like characters with secrets. And I liked Cornelia’s cheerfulness, her hope, her ingenuousness.

“This is the most terrible thing when you open the script and read the words “strong female role”. It makes me roll my eyes—I’m already out. I’m bored.”

She continued: “These roles are written as incredibly resilient, you act tough all the time and say tough things. Cornelia is more amazing than that,” Blunt explained.

“She is innocent, but not naive, and that makes her a force to be reckoned with. She scares Eli out of his silence and their differences become irrelevant because they need each other to survive. I thought it was very cool.”

Emily Blunt will next star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh and Benny Safdie.

Murphy leads the cast in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist widely regarded as the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project.

“Oppenheimer” will be Nolan’s first film with Universal after parting ways with his longtime studio Warner Bros.