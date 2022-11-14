Emily Blunt Reminds Everyone that Christopher Meloni Is Not The Only Zeddy on TV

Hollywood is in the midst of what some might call the “Zaddy” phase. Recently, a number of veteran male actors have been noted for their unique sense of style and sex appeal. The star who seems to be leading this trend at the moment is law and order icon Christopher Meloni. The 61-year-old star knows that fans call him Zaddy, and has been enjoying his title for some time. Nevertheless, despite her love for Meloni, Emily Blunt reminded fans that he is not the only person awarded this award on television. Her brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci, falls into the same category.

For those who need a little context, Stanley Tucci has been a popular actor for some time, but his fan base may have grown exponentially after the video went viral in 2020. The clip in which Tucci prepares a Negroni cocktail for his wife Felicity Blunt has made the Internet incredibly “thirsty”. The Hunger Games participant later admitted that he and his wife “had no idea” that the video would take off like that. For Tucci, it was just an opportunity to demonstrate the honed skills of a bartender, so he continues to shoot videos. You can see the one that started it all, below:

Emily Blunt discussed the topic of the increased popularity of the Oscar nominee during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the interview, Blunt reflected on when the hype first started, and also revealed what her son-in-law really thinks about all this attention:

It’s amazing that some irreverent video appeared on Instagram, which my sister told him to post, and then he became a sex symbol. But I asked him. I said, “Do you like it deep down? For example, do you like being a sex symbol?” And he says, “I mean, yes” [laughs].

Both the actress and Stephen Colbert seemed to agree with Stanley Tucci’s current status, and to be honest, I don’t see how anyone could disagree. Although he may not immediately seem impressive, the actor is quite a nice guy and clearly a professional in mixing drinks. And, of course, he has a pretty sharp sense of style. These qualities alone are definitely enough to justify the title of a sex symbol, and he now shares a strong bond with the aforementioned “Law and Order” star.

During his Zaddy phase, Christopher Meloni revealed that he became a sex symbol at the age of 61. For him, “it’s fun,” and it looks like he also plans to withstand the hype for as long as possible. It was nice to see the love the veteran actor received, although Meloni’s children deserve our condolences for having to deal with memes themselves. Meanwhile, L&O’s Mariska Hargitay also supported her longtime friend and fellow film star of the Zaddy era, unlike Emily Blunt, who supported her son-in-law.

If I were Stanley Tucci and Christopher Meloni, I would seek to capitalize on this hype in one form or another. Perhaps in the near future they will be able to unite for filming on television or in a movie. I’m sure the viewers would have eaten it, and it would have been the perfect way to further strengthen their respective statuses.

The public will have to wait and see if this happens, but in the meantime, watch the last actor in the series “Law and Order: Law & Order on Thursdays at 22:00 Moscow time. ET as part of the TV program for 2022. And watch Stanley Tucci on Inside Man, which you can watch on a Netflix subscription.