Emily Bett Rickards to leave Arrowverse

The original Arrowverse series had many major losses over the years, with numerous characters leaving or dying. Arrow lost several actors. Easily one of the biggest deviations from the show was Emily Bett Rickards.

Emily Bett Rickards was Oliver’s main love interest for several Arrow seasons, his wife since season 6, and the second person after John Diggle (David Ramsey) to join Oliver (Stephen Amell) on his mission.

Shortly after the Arrow season ended, Emily Bett Rickards spoke about her decision and said her plans did not involve a return to Arrow as she intended to take a break from television to work in the theater.

In the end Emily Bett Rickards did return to Arrow, but it was only limited to a few scenes in the Arrow series finale that brought together all of Oliver’s friends and family for his funeral and to properly conclude Oliver’s story in the Arrowverse.

Despite the obvious difficulties of finding a narrative way to separate Oliver from his wife, Arrow season 7 and season 8 managed to make it work by explaining that Emily Bett Rickards needed to isolate herself in order to raise her daughter, Mia.

The funeral, which was filled with familiar faces from the Arrowverse, would not have felt complete without her. Also, her prolonged absence made her meeting with Oliver, Arrow, in the afterlife feel even more meaningful.



