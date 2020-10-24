Emilia celebrated her birthday by jumping off the plane

Emilia Clarke, left her fans surprised by sharing the extreme sport she did to celebrate her birthday.

The beautiful British actress Emilia Clarke, celebrated her 34 years of age by doing something unexpected, and that was a challenge for her, because she wanted to live her special day to the fullest, for this reason she risked doing an extreme sport from on high.

Last Friday, October 23, the famous “Game Of Thrones” took the opportunity to celebrate her birthday in a different way, which caused a stir on social networks, since she risked jumping from a plane, as well. revealed to his fans.

Through her official Instagram account, British actress Emilia Clarke shared a series of photographs to share how her experience was when jumping in a parachute, as it could be seen that she felt a little nervous and scared, but she did not back down to meet the challenge.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAK0Apdl0qu/?utm_source=ig_embed

Emilia Clarke lives a very extreme experience

The famous woman lived a deep terror after jumping from a plane, because despite the anguish of doing an extreme sport, she was also happy for having done it. For her part, her fans were shocked by the risky way she celebrated her day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGr_8xoFivQ/?utm_source=ig_embed

“Thank you for the most exhilarating experience of my life.”

Some users wished the famous woman a happy birthday, who has managed to stand out on television and in the cinema for her great acting talent, since in her artistic career she has carried out various projects, in the same way she has been nominated in different celebrations.



