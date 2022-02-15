“Emergency Law” Entered into Force in Canada: Includes Cryptocurrencies!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted the “Emergency Act” as protests against COVID-19 measures continued in the country. The Emergency Act was enacted by the Government of Canada primarily to prevent financial support from protesters.

Emergency Law in effect in Canada

The Emergency Act was enacted in Canada to prevent financial support avenues for protesters against the COVID-19 pandemic measures. The federal government said it is expanding its anti-money laundering measures to include crowdfunding and associated payment providers, including crypto.

By law, crowdfunding platforms, including crypto, and their associated payment service providers will be required to register with the Canadian Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center (FINTRAC). At this stage, it is not yet clear whether the emergency law will affect crypto payment providers in the long run.

Statement from the Canadian Finance Minister

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday that the federal government is expanding its anti-money laundering rules to include crowdfunding platforms and the payment providers they use. In addition, Freeland added that these measures cover all payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Freeland said from Monday all crowdfunding platforms and accompanying payment providers must report large and suspicious transactions to the country’s financial regulator, as banks are obligated to do.