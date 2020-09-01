Emergency Assistance time; 4 more installments 300 $

President Jair Bolsonaro has just announced a new extension of Emergency Aid for workers who lost their income due to the covid-19 pandemic. The program now runs until December, with four new installments confirmed in the amount of $ 300.

“Now we have decided to extend the aid by provisional measure until the end of the year. The amount defined just now is just over 50% of Bolsa Família: R $ 300 reais”, commented Bolsonaro at a press conference.

The Emergency Aid was created in April to avoid a deep economic crisis and was being paid through Caixa Econômica Federal in installments of R $ 600. From now on, beneficiaries will receive half of the original amount.

“The amount of R $ 600, as we have been doing, is a lot for those who pay, in this case Brazil. We can say that it is not enough value many times for all needs, but it basically meets”, concluded the president.

According to G1, the new value was defined in a meeting with allied ministers and parliamentarians at the Palácio da Alvorada. The Emergency Aid had already been extended once, covering informal workers with 2 more installments of R $ 600, which generated a discussion among the government allies about the amount paid.

In addition to the extension and the new value, no other change in Emergency Aid was confirmed. In the coming weeks, Caixa should confirm the schedule for the new installments of R $ 300 and present more details about the payments.



