Emergency Assistance: Parliamentarians offer installments

The return of Emergency Aid in 2021 has been gaining momentum in Congress. After candidates for the presidency of the Chamber Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP) defended the extension of the benefit in the last week, now it was the turn of Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) to do the same.

On Monday (25), the Senate aid reporter commented that the need to provide “some type of aid” to the most vulnerable part of the population is becoming increasingly clear, given the possibility of new lockdowns to contain the progress of the covid-19, leaving informal workers unassisted.

For Vieira, the extension of Emergency Aid needs to be discussed as soon as parliamentarians return from recess in February, but taking into account the spending ceiling, finding alternatives to finance the payment of new installments without weighing on government accounts.

Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) was also in favor of returning the benefit. Supported by the Planalto Palace and appointed as a favorite for the Senate election, Pacheco informed the market, last Friday (22), that the fiscal adjustment will be taken into account in a possible return of the aid.

Proposed changes

As a way of not exceeding the spending ceiling, Vieira argues that the installments of Emergency Aid in 2021 should be R $ 300, just as it was paid to extend the benefit in the last months of last year, while the initial installments were R $ 600 .

Other proposals by parliamentarians in favor of extending the program include paying less people and using R $ 200 billion saved in public funds to finance the installments, which would depend on the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Funds.

The extension of the benefit also needs the vote of the Emergency PEC, in February, allowing the inclusion of extra expenses with the coronavirus pandemic as extraordinary credits.