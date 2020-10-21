Emergency Aid: see who receives the R $ 300 today

This Wednesday, Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) pays another portion of the extension of emergency aid to 3.6 million beneficiaries born in August.

The amounts can be used, via the Cashier App, for payment of slips, online purchases and for payment with debit machines. Withdrawals and transfers will be released on November 28; the measure was adopted by CEF to avoid agglomerations in the branches.

Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família with Social Identification Number (NIS) final 3 will receive the second installment of the emergency aid extension.

The payment follows the so-called Cycle 3, within the calendar released by the government that provides for the payment of emergency aid until December 31, when the program ends, regardless of how many installments the beneficiary received.

Criteria

The extension of the emergency aid will be paid to the beneficiaries who meet the criteria below and have already received the five installments previously paid.

Who can receive

These are the criteria that must be met by the beneficiary:

Have an income (per person) of a maximum of half a minimum wage, or family income of up to three wages

Be at least 18 years old (except for teenage mothers, who may claim assistance)

Not be beneficiary of other aids such as retirement, unemployment insurance

Not having found a job during the payment of the aid in the past months;

Have taxable income of a maximum of R $ 28,559.70 in 2019 and non-taxable or taxed directly at source (discount on payroll) of up to R $ 40,000 reais;

Not owning houses, land or other properties in the amount of R $ 300 thousand in 2019;

Not having been included this year in third party income tax returns (spouse, child or partner).

Those who got formal employment in the months in which they received the first installments of the aid, retired or live abroad will not be able to apply for the extension of the benefit. According to the government, there will be a monthly verification of the employment situation of the beneficiaries – a request from the Federal Audit Court (TCU).



