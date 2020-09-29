Emergency aid: new schedule for the payment of R $ 300

The government released on Monday (28) the calendar for the payment of the extension of emergency aid of R $ 300 (or R $ 600, in the case of single mothers) for workers enrolled in the Single Registry. The Ministry of Citizenship estimates that 27 million people will be able to receive the benefit, which will begin to be paid on Wednesday (30).

Payments will be made following the month of birth of the beneficiaries, through credits deposited in the digital social savings existing in the name of the worker. The withdrawals, in turn, will follow a different schedule, so that there are no agglomerations in the CEF agencies.

The government made R $ 9 billion available for this phase of the extension of the emergency aid, which will be paid first to the beneficiaries with the financial aid in April, who meet the criteria (see below) and have already received the five installments previously paid.

Those who signed up in May, June and July will receive payments for this new phase in October, November and December. The extension will be paid in up to four installments; the aid program ends, regardless of how much each beneficiary received, in december this year.



