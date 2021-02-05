Emergency Aid may return, but for half of the beneficiaries

According to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, a new round of Emergency Aid may still be granted by the government, but it will only be distributed in the event of “public calamity”. In addition, the benefit will cover only half of the beneficiaries in 2020.

According to the minister, the return of emergency aid is still a possibility for the government coffers, but it should return with a more “focused” budget planning. If the benefit is distributed again, about 32 million people can be considered.

The number is just under half of the 67.9 million Brazilians who received emergency aid in 2020, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are prepared to do things in proportion,” says Paulo Guedes.

Public calamity

According to Guedes, the new emergency aid would be focused only on Brazilians who do not receive any type of state benefit. As a result, Bolsa Família members, for example, would be excluded from the new wave.

The minister also said that the government is prepared to offer a quick response to the population with emergency aid. However, the benefit will only be released if a state of “public calamity” is triggered.

“We can budget this, as long as it is within a new fiscal framework”, explains the Minister of Economy. “If Congress triggers the state of disaster, we are in a position to react quickly.”

The debates on the return of emergency aid in 2021 have been going on since January, but no concrete decision has been made. The election of the Chamber took place this week and, after the approval of the Union budget, which should take place until March, it may be that the talks on the distribution of the benefit will move forward again.