Emergency aid extended by the end of the year

President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) announced on Tuesday (1) the extension of Emergency Aid until the end of the year. The decision was communicated after a meeting at the Palácio do Alvorada with leaders and presidents of Centrão parties.

According to Bolsonaro, the new value of the benefit will be R $ 300 and the four new installments will be paid after the publication of a new Provisional Measure (MP):

The amount, as we have been saying, of R $ 600, is a lot for those who pay, in this case, Brazil. We can say that it is not enough value many times for all needs, but it basically meets.

The president also recalled that the benefit was created five months ago, lasted for three months and was extended for another two months:

The defined amount is slightly more than 50% of the minimum wage, or better, Bolsa Família. We decided here, given the economy and on top of fiscal responsibility, to set it at R $ 300.

Created in April on the initiative of the National Congress, the emergency aid provided for the payment of R $ 600 for three months to informal, individual micro-entrepreneurs, self-employed and unemployed, in addition to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. In the assessment of the economic team, these people still need support.

However, due to the high cost of the program (R $ 50 billion per month), the government forecasts that it is necessary to lower the amount of the benefit. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended something close to R $ 200, while President Bolsonaro considered the transfer low. For this reason, the government reached a consensus of R $ 300.



