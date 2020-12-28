Emergency Aid comes to an end this Tuesday

Caixa Econômica Federal paid on Tuesday (29) the last installment of Emergency Aid, a benefit launched to ease the impacts on the economy caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Today (28), they receive workers born in November, while tomorrow is the turn of those born in December.

According to Caixa, 3.2 million people who are not part of the Bolsa Família receive the last installment of R $ 300, this Monday, while another 50.3 thousand beneficiaries are still receiving the installment of R $ 600 “conventional” Aid, as they were subsequently approved.

The money will be credited to the bank’s Digital Social Savings, operated through the Caixa Tem application. At first, the amounts can only be used for purchases using the virtual card and for payment of slips by cell phone, since transfers and withdrawals will be available for those born in November from January 25 and two days later for those born in December.

It is worth remembering that the payment of Emergency Aid for those who are part of Bolsa Família was closed last Wednesday (23). People included in the federal government’s cash transfer program will again receive the old benefit as of January.

Project asks for extension of installments until March

A bill presented by Senators Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) and Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) on the last 14th calls for the payment of Emergency Aid to be extended until March 2021 by the government, with the payment of monthly installments of R $ 300.

In his Twitter profile, Vieira commented that “it is necessary to guarantee the minimum of stability” until the national vaccination program is put into practice. In his opinion, this should not happen before March.

However, there is no indication that the project will be put up for discussion in the National Congress, so far.



