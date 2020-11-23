Emergency Aid: Cash paid today to born in February

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) deposits this Monday (23) a little more than R $ 1.1 billion in digital savings of the 3.1 million beneficiaries born in February, within Cycle 5 of the government’s Emergency Aid payment schedule .

Both the amounts relating to the portion of the emergency aid (R $ 600) and the extension of the aid (R $ 300) will be paid. The deposited money can only be used in bank slips (through the Caixa Tem application or in lottery shops) and purchases, either over the internet or via payment at card machines. Withdrawals and transfers follow a different schedule to avoid agglomerations at bank branches

Also today, beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família program whose Social Identification Number (NIS) is 5 will receive the third installment of the emergency aid extension. CEF expects that R $ 422.2 million will be distributed to 1.6 million people in the program.

Contestation

Last Saturday (21) began the deadline for Bolsa Família beneficiaries to contest the suspension of emergency aid payments (the deadline to contest the cancellation of the extension of government aid ended yesterday).

Until November 30, those who have not received the regular installments of the aid (in the amount of R $ 600) will be able to register the complaint and request a review of the act exclusively on the website of the Social Security Technology and Information Company (Dataprev). The government did not inform the deadlines for analyzing the disputes; if it is positive, the beneficiary will receive the aid installments again in the following month.



