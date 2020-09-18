Emergency Aid 6th installment: payments start today

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) today began to pay the first of the four installments of the Emergency Aid Extension, in the amount of R $ 300. The first to receive are those enrolled in Bolsa Família (there is still no calendar for beneficiaries who do not registered in the income supplement program).

The amount paid may vary up to R $ 600, in the case of mothers who are family providers. It is not possible to accumulate both benefits: if the amount of Emergency Aid is equal to or less than that of Bolsa Família, the beneficiary will receive only the latter.

To withdraw, simply use the card at the ATMs of CEF branches, in lottery shops and Caixa Aqui correspondents, or even receive assistance via credit in a Caixa Fácil account.

The payment will comply with the Bolsa Família program calendar, which continues until September 30, in the order of the Social Identification Number (NIS):

Day 17 (Thursday): Final digit 1

Day 18 (Friday): Final digit 2

Day 21 (Monday): Final digit 3

Day 22 (Tuesday): Final digit 4

Day 23 (Wednesday): Final digit 5

Day 24 (Thursday): Final digit 6

Day 25 (Friday): Final digit 7

Day 28 (Monday): Final digit 8

Day 29 (Tuesday): Final digit 9

Day 30 (Wednesday): Final digit 0

Emergency Aid: Only until the end of 2020

Established in April to provide financial support to the low-income population and informal workers due to the damage caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, the emergency aid suggested by the government had an initial value of R $ 300 – when it was approved by Congress, it was increased to R $ 600 monthly (R $ 1,200 for mothers who are heads of household).

The emergency aid would initially be released for only three months, but was eventually extended. For this stage, the government released R $ 4.3 billion, to be paid until December 31 of this year, regardless of the number of installments received by the beneficiary.



