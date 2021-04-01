Emergency aid 2021: check the full payment schedule

This Wednesday morning (31) the Federal Government announced the last details of the new round of emergency aid, which begins to be paid on April 6. A little later the full payment schedule was released.

As in the past year, transfers will be released from the months of birth. Therefore, those born in January will receive first, while those born in December will be closer to the end of the months.

Brazilians will be able to consult whether or not they will have access to the benefit on the Dataprev website, starting this Thursday (1st). The verification can be done through this website.

The new emergency aid will be paid in 4 installments, from April to July. Families that are headed by women will receive R $ 375 in each installment. People who live alone will receive values ​​of R $ 150. Meanwhile, families that are not headed by women will receive R $ 250.

Check out the full payment schedule below:

1st Installment

Digital Social Savings

April 6: born in January

April 9: born in February

April 11: born in March

April 13: born in April

April 15: born in May

April 18: born in June

April 20: born in July

April 22: born in August

April 25: born in September

April 27: born in October

April 29: born in November

April 30: born in December

Cash withdrawal

May 4: born in January

May 6: born in February

May 10: born in March

May 12: born in April

May 14: born in May

May 18: born in June

May 20: born in July

May 21: born in August

May 25: born in September

May 27: born in October

June 1: born in November

June 4: born in December

2nd Installment

Digital Social Savings

May 16: born in January

May 19: born in February

May 23: born in March

May 26: born in April

May 28: born in May

May 30: born in June

June 2: born in July

June 6: born in August

June 9: born in September

June 11: born in October

June 13: born in November

June 16: born in December

Cash withdrawal

June 8: born in January

June 10: born in February

June 15: born in March

June 17: born in April

June 18: born in May

June 22: born in June

June 24: born in July

June 29: born in August

July 1: born in September

July 2: born in October

July 5: born in November

July 8: born in December