Emergency Aid: 2.6 million will have to return the money

The Ministry of Citizenship recently launched a letter warning that 2.6 million Brazilians will be notified via SMS to return the emergency aid money. The charge will be sent to anyone who unduly received the benefit, according to the federal government.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Citizenship, if each of the people notified returns at least a portion of R $ 600, the government will recover approximately R $ 1.57 billion. Despite the estimates, the government predicts that it will be necessary to reinforce the collection.

The ministry’s estimates call for 4.8 million messages to be sent. In other words, in addition to the initial charge, the government projects almost double the SMS to remind the 2.6 million Brazilians about the reimbursement of the benefit.

Submissions start soon

The Ministry of Economy has confirmed that messages will be sent and notifications will start from next weekend. According to the agency, the operation will cost R $ 162 thousand to the government coffers.

Whoever receives the SMS must enter the website of the Ministry of Citizenship to receive the instructions and make the return. The procedure will take place only at devolucaoauxilioemergencial.cidadania.gov.br/devolucao. So stay tuned for possible scams involving the situation.

The user can access the government system and use the CPF to generate a Union Collection Guide (GRU) to return the money received in error. Payment can be made at any bank, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Brazilians who are notified and do not return the money may fall under the law art. 2 of Law No. 13.982 / 2020 and answer criminally for the act.



