With the developing technology, we continue to witness different records in the field of health. Tina Gibson managed to get pregnant with the embryo frozen in 1992. The embryo frozen 27 years ago came up with a new record.

Embryo frozen 27 years ago sets new record

Thanks to the developments in the health sector, families can adopt different methods such as in vitro fertilization and surrogate mother. Although it is rarely encountered, adopting a frozen embryo is one of these methods.

Tina and Ben Gibson were unable to adopt due to their health problems. The family who applied to the National Embryo Donation Center in 2016, got their children named Emma Wren Gibson thanks to the embryo donation.

Tina Gibson, who became a mother again on October 26, 2020, managed to get pregnant with a frozen embryo in 1992. It was announced that their children named Molly were donated to the National Embryo Donation Center the same year as her older sister.

NEDC President and Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Keenan said, “As a result of the embryo we transplanted to Tina in February, we witnessed the birth of a baby named Molly. Embryo donation can be defined as the transfer of embryos genetically not belonging to a woman to the uterus. Although it is different from the legal adoption method, we also consider families who adopt with embryo donation in the adoption category. “He used expressions.

Some scientists claim that frozen embryos can age and this can affect the people who will be born. There is no definitive information on this subject yet.



