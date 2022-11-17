Embracer Group Admits “Saints Row” Reboot Left Fans “Polarised”

Going forward, Volition will “transition to become part of Gearbox”
Embracer Group, owner of Volition, the developer of Saint’s Row, admitted that this year’s reboot left fans “partially polarised,” and claims that the reception of the game “did not meet all expectations.”
Earlier today (November 17), Embracer Group published a financial report for the second quarter, which assesses the company’s performance in the period from July to September 2022.
The Embracer Group report states that the 35% increase was “mainly driven by new releases [for] PCs/consoles, in particular due to the Saints Row reboot.”
Although the launch of Saints Row “met” financial expectations, Embracer Group admitted that the game was not received very positively.
“The reception of Saints Row did not meet all expectations and partially polarized fans,” the company shared, adding that since then, Volition developer has been “working hard to improve the player experience.”
At launch, Saints Row received mixed reviews from critics, and currently has an aggregate score of 61 on Metacritic. A three-star review of Saints Row described it as “a decent action game, replete with bugs”, and criticized the brief reboot story and disappointing soundtrack.
After the reboot, Embracer Group outlined significant changes for Volition.
“In the future, Volition will become part of Gearbox, which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the USA, to ensure Volition’s future success,” the company said in its financial report, which adds that this is “not necessarily the last” internal studio transfer to Embracer.
Elsewhere, Deep Silver—another studio owned by Embracer—announced the three-month delay of Dead Island 2.
Referring to the game’s initial announcement in 2014, Deep Silver acknowledged that “we don’t lose sight of the irony of Dead Island 2’s delay,” but explained that it was going to use the extra time to ensure that the finished game would be “proud to launch.””