Emblem of Fire: Three hopes – answers of Shamir’s expedition

Shamir, a mercenary serving as a knight of Seiros, is one of the characters that the protagonist can invite to expeditions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Expeditions are activities during which Shaz can spend time with his favorite units, exchanging dialogues, asking thoughtful questions and giving them gifts. If part of the conversation in “Shamir’s Expedition” is done correctly, the main character will achieve the “Perfect Conversation”, which occurs after choosing the best answers and answers. Accordingly, achieving the “Perfect Conversation” in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will increase Shamir’s support level, increase her charm and fighting spirit for better performance in combat.

Before players can go on an expedition with Shamir in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hope, they must first unlock this feature by going through Chapter 4. After the beginning of Chapter 5 and beyond, the main character will be given the opportunity to take Shamir or other units. on an expedition, spending one activity point. This feature will only be available for characters with support level C or higher. The best time to have a picnic is if Shamir’s notification appears at the end of the fight, indicating that she “wants to go on an expedition.”

Although the questions, answers and answers for the “Shamir Expedition” will always remain the same, the dialogue options for each attempt will be random. Accordingly, the main character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes must make sure that he has chosen the correct answer or reaction to the relevant question or statement in order to get the optimal answer from Shamir.

How to achieve the perfect conversation for Shamir’s expedition

Below are the answers and answers that are best suited to achieve the perfect conversation in Shamir’s expedition in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes:

Choosing Shamir’s Expedition – Speaking

Dialogue: “I spent seven years in Fodlan.” | Answer: Ask her where she will go next. Dialogue: “I don’t feel like we need to talk.” | Response: Say what you say because you want to. Dialogue: “It would be great if you also came from outside of Fodlan.” | Answer: It would be great to laugh and agree. Dialogue: “More and more people are making names for themselves” | Answer: Declare that you will not be surpassed. Dialogue: “Constant battles make such times precious.” | Response: I’m glad to hear it from her. Dialogue: “We almost won the battle in Fire Emblem Warriors” | Answer: Declare that you will surpass him. Dialogue: “Yeah. Nice and quiet.” | Answer: Nod quietly.

Choosing Shamir’s expedition – Ask a question

Subject of the question: Ask about your preferences. | Response: Tell me you understand. Subject of the question: Ask what they don’t like. | Answer: Shudder. Subject of the question: Ask about dreams of the future. | Answer: Sympathize. Subject of the question: Ask what is bothering them. | Answer: Sympathy. Subject of the question: Ask about their house. | Answer: Ask for more details. Subject of the question: Ask about memories of the past. | Response: Keep silent. Subject of the question: Ask about your friends. | Answer: Act reliably. Subject of the question: Ask about your preferred fighting style. | Answer. Express concern. The subject of the question. Ask them what they think of you. | Answer 1: “You’re pretty resilient.” – Answer 1: Laugh. | Answer 2: “Because you are younger than me.” Answer 2: Blush. Subject of the question: Ask about any personal news in Fire Emblem Warriors. | Answer 1: “I have become much… softer.” Answer 1: Reach out and sympathize. | Answer 2: “Nothing, how are you” – Answer 2: Keep quiet.