Elvis puts up a fight at the box office after a Mixed Opening

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is struggling at the box office, despite a moderate first weekend and a mixed reaction from critics. A new biographical film about Elvis Presley was created by the Australian director Luhrmann, who previously demonstrated his vivid style in such film adaptations as “Romeo + Juliet”, “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby”. According to the original script written by Luhrmann and several co-authors, Elvis chronicles the rise of the king of rock and roll to fame in the 1950s thanks to his difficult relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“Once upon a Time in Hollywood” Austin Butler leads the cast of Elvis in the role of the award-winning singer along with Tom Hanks, in which it is almost unrecognizable as Parker. “Elvis” was released in theaters on June 24, earning a modest $ 31 million in the first weekend, which almost equaled the sensation of the summer rental “The Best Shooter: Maverick”, which was in theaters for the fifth weekend. And this is despite slightly mixed reviews about Elvis, which criticized Luhrmann’s controversial style. However, Butler’s performance as Presley received almost universal recognition. Now there are more box office takings to help gauge the success of a biopic.

According to Box Office Mojo, Elvis continues to struggle at the box office. Although Minions: The Rise of Gru took first place with an opening weekend of $108, Maverick took second place with $25 million, and Elvis was right behind him in third with $19 million. This brings the total gross domestic income of Luhrmann’s biopic to $67 million, although to date it has already crossed the century mark worldwide with $113 million.

Overall, Elvis held on strongly in the second weekend, falling by only 39% compared to the first weekend. This should not be too surprising, given the popularity of Elvis Presley, which persists even four decades after his death. Musical biographical films have also performed well at the box office in recent years: the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has almost reached $1 billion worldwide, and the Elton John-based Rocketman has earned a solid $195 million. By countering the standard summer blockbusters that often target younger audiences, Elvis managed to lure a large number of older moviegoers, a demographic that was slowly returning to theaters during the pandemic.

That Elvis continues to defy expectations at the box office in its second weekend is a strong sign of the film’s prospects for awards. Butler’s highly acclaimed performance as Presley should make him a leader in the race for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards and other awards. The same cannot be said about his film partner Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, whose performance was criticized because of his dubious accent. The biopic’s chances of winning awards probably depend on the film’s overall box office success, so viewers should keep a close eye on Elvis in the coming weeks.