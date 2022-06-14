Elvis Presley: Lisa Marie Exclaims Austin Butler Movie “Done Right” After “One Disappointment After Another”

Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie appeared at the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Graceland. The actress posed with her mother Priscilla and daughter Riley Keough. Lisa Marie sang the praises of the film. She said the film was “done right” after “one disappointment after another.”

The actress took to Instagram to praise Austin Butler for describing her father, Elvis Presley.

Presley’s only daughter praised Austin Butler’s performance in “Elvis” in an Instagram post on May 14.

The artist called Butler’s work “unprecedented.”

“I want to take a moment to inform you that I have watched Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie twice. Let me tell you that this is nothing but a spectacle,” Presley wrote. “Exquisite.”

“Austin Butler perfectly conveyed and embodied the heart and soul of my father. His performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” the artist continued.

Subsequently, Presley gave Butler the highest award. She said that if the actor does not receive an Oscar for his work, “I will eat my leg.”

Lisa Maria Presley continued to praise the movie “Elvis” during the screening at Graceland.

In a video posted on Graceland’s official Instagram page, Lisa Marie took to the stage with her daughter, mother and the stars of the film.

She talked to the audience, sharing her thoughts about the film.

“I’ve had one disappointment after another in my life because people were portraying my father,” Lisa Marie told the crowd.

But, “In various parts or attempts. Bless their hearts. I’m sure they had good intentions,” Lisa Marie continued.

However, this remark caused laughter from those present.

“Let me tell you something. At this point, I mean it with all my heart. That’s why I’m here. It was done right,” the artist exclaimed.

Lisa Maria’s mother, Priscilla, also supported Elvis.

Priscilla, who supported the cast and Luhrmann by appearing at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival, praised Elvis on Twitter.

“For those interested in the new Elvis movie, director Baz Luhrmann recently arranged a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner Studios,” she wrote.

However, Priscilla claimed that the story Elvis is focused on other wonderful relationships in Presley’s life.

“The story of the relationship between Elvis and Colonel Tom Parker is told brilliantly and creatively. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is just outstanding,” Priscilla wrote.

However , Priscilla concluded: “This story, as we all know, has no happy ending. But I think you will better understand the journey of Elvis, written by a director who put his heart, soul and many hours into this film.”

Elvis, starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJong, will debut in theaters on June 24.