Elvis interviews with Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann and more!

Elvis stars Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJong (Priscilla Presley), Calvin Harrison Jr. (BB King), Alton Mason (Little Richard), Yola (Sister Rosetta Tharp) and director Baz Luhrmann talk to CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell about making history about the King.

Austin Butler describes his nervousness about singing in front of strangers and how they filmed concert scenes for the film. Tom Hanks and director Baz Luhrmann talk about how they are asked to compromise their artistic vision for the sake of those who want to cash in. Yola, Alton Mason and others discuss the idea of talent and the question of whether the talent of someone like Elvis is eternal.

Video chapters

00:00 – Intro 00:19 – Austin Butler on performing in front of a real crowd, Does Art seem frivolous?13:40 – Calvin Harrison Jr. and Elton Mason talk, drawing inspiration from real footage of BB King and Little Richard 16:40 – Outro