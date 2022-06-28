Elvis’ daughter Lisa Maria Presley promoted a new movie with Tom Hanks and shared her impressions of him

Biopics are a great way to honor the memory of a legend who touched the hearts of many. When this person’s living relatives plan to watch this movie, you want to make sure that the portrayal of his characters is accurate and authentic. Fortunately, Elvis’ daughter Lisa Maria Presley praised Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis and said only wonderful things about him.

There is nothing better than seeing a daughter proud of her father. Especially if this father was a man who impressed the audience with his glamorous costumes, full-body dance moves, soft voice and hits that people still listen to. Lisa-Maria Presley can’t help but fall in love with Elvis, as her Instagram has already been full of praise three times for watching the latest biographical musical drama by Baz Luhrmann.

A new biographical film about Elvis cannot fail to shock everyone, including the daughter of the king of rock and roll herself. In another Instagram post, Lisa Maria Presley took the time to express her love for Austin Butler, who portrays her father, and how worthy he is of Oscar recognition.

I want to take a moment to inform you that I have already watched Baz Luhrmann’s movie “Elvis” twice, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of exciting. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler perfectly conveyed and embodied the heart and soul of my father. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for it, I’ll eat my leg, haha.)

Austin Butler fully embodied the role of Elvis Presley in his hip movements, voice and spirit of “Vibrating Valentino”. But in order to take on such an important role, the former Nickelodeon star was not left without advice. Rami Malek, who impressed the audience and the Academy, who played Freddie Mercury in Baz Luhrmann’s Bohemian Rhapsody, told Austin Butler that singing in front of the audience would not be so scary for him as soon as he felt their energy. Even his former colleague in the film “Once upon a Time in Hollywood” Leonardo DiCaprio told Butler about how Luhrmann would expand his acting abilities to new limits. Well, it definitely showed.

The singer-songwriter also loved the direction of Baz Luhrmann and watched how her children could be proud of their grandfather while watching the film.

You can feel and see Baz’s pure love, care and respect for my father throughout this wonderful film, and this is finally something that I, my children and their children can be proud of forever. What moved me to tears was watching Riley and Harper and then Finley, all three of them clearly overwhelmed in the best way and so overwhelmed with pride for their grandfather and his legacy that I hadn’t experienced before.

Elvis was praised not only by Lisa Maria Presley, but also by Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley. She gave this musical biopic a piece of hot love, praising the film showing the relationship between Elvis and his manager Colonel Tom Parker, as well as how Austin Butler was able to fill those big shoes well. This American businesswoman believes that the audience will understand her ex-husband’s path to becoming the rock and roll icon he has become.

While some of the reviews may have been polarizing to some critics, others, such as Time Magazine, stated that they felt Baz Luhrmann’s love for Elvis throughout the film and that it was like “a holographic visualization of Elvis Presley’s life.” And critics may agree that Austin Butler is showing an amazing game, different from anything they’ve ever seen him in. With Rotten Tomato’s current rating of 82%, obviously the Elvis biopic did something right. Even if the film may not be perfect for everyone who watches it, at least Elvis Presley’s loved ones are proud of the film, which reminds viewers why there are still fans of Elvis Presley.

Find out why Lisa Maria Presley and the audience are praising Elvis by watching the recently released biopic in theaters right now.