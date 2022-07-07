Elven Ring Player Points Out an Interesting Detail about the Death Rite Bird

FromSoftware games are known for their unique and often terrifying boss designs. In fact, the phrase “Dark Souls boss” has now become an internet acronym to describe any terrifying or perverted monster design. FromSoftware’s latest game, Elden Ring, contains more bosses than any other game in the dark fantasy role-playing series, and it’s no exception when it comes to terrifying monster designs.

Elden Ring players will encounter a wide variety of monsters without even exploring additional areas of the game. But the Elden Ring map is so full of hidden secrets that even the most inquisitive players may never meet some of the most confusing optional bosses in the game.

The Death Rite Bird is a recurring optional boss in Elden Ring, which can be found in four different areas of the game map, and it is a more powerful version of the equally mysterious enemy of the Death Bird from Elden Ring. Very little information is known about this enemy, but an interesting design detail pointed out by a Reddit user under the nickname Double_Mashed_Potato put some of what is known about this creature into context.

WHILE the spears in the wings of the Death Rite Bird are actually soldiers. It’s pretty metal. [Courtesy of BonfireVN] from Eldenring

A Reddit user noted that there are ghostly figures holding spears on the fiery ghostly wings of the Death Rite Bird. A Reddit user calls these figures soldiers, but from the description of the object of the Ritual Spear of Death, which can be obtained after defeating the Bird of the Rite of Death in the area of the Top of the Giants in the Elden Ring, it turns out that these figures are actually priests who swore an oath to protect the Birds of Death. What is even more disturbing is that these same figures can be seen sticking out of the open chest of the Death Rite Birds, which may mean that these priests were intentionally absorbed by the creature to form its wings.

From several items dropped after killing various Birds of the Rite of Death, it turns out that these monsters were once responsible for maintaining bonfires in cemeteries in the days before the Erdtree. The Erdtree of the Elden Ring was created by an External God known as the Great Will, who also brought with him the Elden Ring from the name of the game and introduced the concept of both permanent death and rebirth. It is logical to assume that in the times preceding the Great Will, the inhabitants of the Intermediate Lands had different methods of dealing with death; In particular, they burned dead bodies in continuous ghostly fires, for which the Birds of the Death Rite were once responsible.

A Reddit user discovered this detail from a video on a YouTube channel called BonfireVN, in which a free camera dedicated to the birds of the rite of death was shot at close range. If you look closely at the birds of the rite of death, you can find a lot of terrifying details that can rival any of the many other frightening designs of Elden Ring monsters.

Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.