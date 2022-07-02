Elven Ring Player Makes a Gandalf Buff

The creator of the characters in Elden Ring allowed FromSoftware fans to show incredible ingenuity, many of whom transferred characters from other franchises to the game world. The last character to be adapted into the Elden Ring is Gandalf, although there is something that distinguishes this wizard from the Lord of the Rings version.

While Gandalf’s popularity makes him a somewhat obvious inclusion in the Elden Ring, this isn’t the only time someone pays homage to J.R.R. Tolkien’s hugely influential franchise. One clever montage snatched Aragorn from Middle-earth and demonstrated his ascent to the Elden Lord, a process that turned out to be quite interesting. In addition, Sam and Frodo’s journey has been recreated in the Elden Ring, showing how far “Lord of the Rings” fans are willing to go to show their love for what is considered one of the greatest works in the history of fantasy.

A unique take on Gandalf came from Reddit user and Elden Ring player FilthyScavenger, who presented several memorable looks at their design. In the upper right corner of the collage, you can see a close-up model, and a fan nails Gandalf’s long beard and gray hair. His instantly recognizable nose is also present, and zooming out shows that he has donned a smooth white robe — a fitting image for Gandalf the White. However, this is not the game that is given to the character.

Geindalf the Wide of Eldenring

The reason this non-standard Elden Ring character has a different name is because he doesn’t exactly perfectly recreate the original Gandalf. Although the same facial features and clothing are present, the images show that this version of the character is incredibly cool. It’s clear that this Gandalf has taken the time to work out in the gym since he arrived in the Interlands, and these efforts have paid off to a large extent. Thus, he absolutely deserves the title of Heindalf the Wide.

While the players were having fun creating fat versions of Malekith and Malenia, it seems that the characters in the form can become just as viable. Another great image in the lineup shows the wizard Gandalf’s hat replaced by Ranny’s hat, and the photo in the upper left corner shows a character taking an epic pose. FilthyScavenger even took care to show Gandalf wielding a staff and sword, as in the Lord of the Rings films, demonstrating deep appreciation for the wizard. This post has proven itself well on Reddit and is well deserved: at the moment it has received more than 3,000 votes.

Since everyone from Snoop Dogg to Sonic the Hedgehog is created in the Elden Ring, Gandalf seems to be the most appropriate inclusion in recent times. Considering how well this post has been received, we hope the Redditor will share some of the more muscular “Lord of the Rings” characters in the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.