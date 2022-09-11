Elven Ring Player has made an Incredible illustration of a festering fingerprint of a Weik

There are a lot of artists in the Elden Ring community, and one of them came up with a brilliant plywood drawing of a Wig with a festering fingerprint. The world of the FromSoftware role-playing game is full of intimidating bosses and new challenges at every corner. Elden Ring often surprises players with random NPC invasions, which are nothing more than full-fledged bosses. These Elden Ring NPCs are usually hostile human enemies who have often acted as the player’s allies.

For most players, their first NPC invader is usually Nerijus Blood Finger, who appears near the Gloomy Water Cave in the Elden Ring. Nerius is an uphill struggle, as most players are at a low level when they first encounter him. Despite this, many NPC invaders have amassed a significant fan base similar to Elden Ring bosses such as Malenia, Blade of Michella and Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Festering Fingerprint Vyke is a famous NPC invader who has many fans, one of whom depicted him in an impressive fan art.

Reddit user Pure-Object7149 recently uploaded an image reflecting their artistic abilities. The picture shows an impressive drawing of Wyke with festering fingerprints in his traditional armor and with his signature weapon, the Wyke battle spear from Elden Ring. A unique feature of this Festering Fingerprint Vyke art is that it is drawn on a piece of plywood, not on paper. Moreover, the user captured even the smallest details and applied depth and shadows to make the illustration look more realistic.

Drew Weik’s purulent fingerprint on a piece of plywood at work from Eldenring

In the end, the Elden Ring community caught a whiff of this wonderful Festering Fingerprint Vyke fan art and admired it, as evidenced by several voices. People also left encouraging comments praising the original poster for its impressive creativity and for using plywood instead of paper. Some users were interested in the type of pencil or charcoal used by Pure-Object7149. In general, the community encouraged the author of the original poster to devote more time to art and create similar plywood drawings of other Elden Ring characters, such as Yura, Ranni and Enya.

For those who don’t know, the Wyke with a purulent fingerprint is an NPC invader in the Elden Ring, who appears in Liurnia in the Lakes region, near the Church of Prohibition. It has a list of deadly attacks based on madness, which makes it a very difficult battle. Players can also face him as a boss in Mountaintops of The Giants in Lord Challenger’s Evergaol. He drops his iconic battle spear when gamers defeat him as an NPC, and Wyke’s Dragon Arrow when he is killed as a boss.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.