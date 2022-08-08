Elven Ring Player Demonstrates Brilliant Trick to Skip Michella’s Haligtree

Mikella’s Haligtree is an optional area on the Elden Ring map where players will need to go to complete some side quests of the game, as well as find its most difficult boss, Malenia, Mikella’s Blade. Haligtree is a huge and unique area on the Elden Ring map, despite the fact that it is very difficult to get to it. It is also an area reserved only for late players, as it is full of challenging enemies.

But the biggest challenge for most Elden Ring players when exploring Haligtree is likely to be gravity, because, as the name suggests, Michella’s Haligtree challenges players to traverse the winding branches of a huge tree along the narrow paths of a city called Elfael, which was built. as a support for this tree.

RELATED: Trying to Kill Elden Ring PvP Spawn Goes Horribly Wrong

When the player first gets to Michella’s Haligtree, he will find himself high up in the branches of the tree, and continuing to move through the area, the player will descend further to its base. However, the improved Elden Ring movement systems and reduced fall damage do little to speed up this long way down. Except when the player can perform a difficult trick, which was shared by a Reddit user named Yeahborris, and which allows players to skip most of the upper Haligtree.

The best skip in the game from Eldenring

Like many areas in FromSoftware games, the Haligtree in Elden Ring is designed with its verticality in mind, and the player can unlock various elevators as shortcuts after completing difficult sections. The player can also look down and see the rest of the area he is working on. Normally, these areas would be inaccessible for the player to reach by simply falling, but a Reddit user uses an animation glitch to safely fall to a lower point in Michella’s Haligtree before activating a short elevator that brings them back up. back to where they were.

This glitch is activated by parrying and then performing a critical attack on the enemy in such a way that the animation of the player character’s attack forces him to retreat from the platform. If the player lands on the lower platform before this attack animation ends, it will negate the fall damage that would normally kill the player. Using a preset animation to neutralize fall damage is a strategy that was also seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

This particular pass can be difficult for most players, especially those who are going through Mikella’s Haligtree for the first time, but once the player has the time and position for this pass, it can become a useful trick for 100% speed. runners of the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.