Elven Ring: How Fallingstar’s Beast Heads Prove Their Connection to Astel

Elden Ring, the newest game in the Soulsborne series from FromSoftware, tells most of its story through environmental means; a perfect example is the relationship between the Beast of the Shooting Star and Astel, a Born Void, one of the most terrible enemies of the Elden Ring. The player is told very little about the Shooting Star Beast, there are only three enemies in the entire game, including one specifically designated as an “Adult”. This prompted players to delve deeper into the game and find out what they have to say about these rare and charming enemies.

The Shooting Star Beasts from Elden Ring are so named because their origin seems to be from somewhere outside. These creatures, similar to the heavenly ant lions, are covered or perhaps even made of stone, with huge powerful jaws and hooves, which they use with great success to disembowel unwary players. But there may be more to them than meets the eye.

BonfireVN has released a video on YouTube that explores in detail the model of an Adult Beast of a Shooting Star and its connection with Astel. The video shows that the model of an Adult Shooting Star Beast has the same head under fur and armor as Astel, a Born Void. It looks like the Beast of the Shooting Star is an early stage of the life cycle, involving Astel and possibly an Ugly Star that also has the same head.

The life cycle of the Fallingstar Beast from Elden Ring may end with Astel

An interesting comparison can be made between the life cycle of an ant lion and an astel, since each of them begins as a relatively small and well-armored creature with protruding jaws before turning into winged beasts. The ant lion larva spends most of its time at the bottom of its crater waiting for its prey to stumble upon it, much like the Shooting Star Beast from Elden Ring hunts with its huge jaws. The biggest difference between the two life cycles, apart from cosmic magic, is that the ant lion covers itself with a cocoon of a mixture of sand and silk. Instead, the Shooting Star Beast seems to burrow into the ground until it reaches a cave, where it hangs from the ceiling with its tail and turns into an Ugly Star, an intermediate point between the Adult Shooting Star Beast and Astel.

Of the two ugly stars in the Elden Ring, the most noticeable will be the stone thrower hanging from the ceiling in Ansel River. On top of the ruins next to this beast is Astel’s Wing from the Elden Ring, described as “A Sword made of a thin wing” and “imbued with the magic of the stars.” The two Astels that meet in the game have all their wings, so perhaps the wing comes from the monster next to which it is located.

Obviously, this is nothing more than a theory; the reuse of models, which is common in game development, and the faint resemblance to insects does not mean that FromSoft conceived all these creatures as different stages of the same life cycle. But, given the nature of Elden Ring’s spartan narrative, such possibilities often go unmentioned, but many fans love this ambiguity in the series, and providing enough space for such speculation is FromSoftware’s main product at the moment.