Elven Ring fan has created an incredible job with a Year Old

Godric Grafted from Elden Ring was recently seen in a beautifully designed fan art that shows his detailed and realistic version. Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the most talked about games of 2022 and enjoys huge critical and commercial success. A role-playing game with an exciting plot and hundreds of different characters playing a defining role in the history of Elden Ring. The game revolves around the destruction of the Old Ring, the fragments of which were kept by demigods such as Godric, Radan, Malenia and others.

These demigods appear at various stages of the Elden Ring as intimidating bosses, most of whom must be defeated to complete the main storyline of the game. As FromSoftware bosses, they are very difficult to defeat, as players spend hundreds of hours trying to defeat intimidating enemies such as Malenia, Maliket and Radan. Perhaps due to the fact that players die countless times at the hands of these demigods, they leave an indelible impression, as evidenced by the numerous fan art dedicated to the bosses of the Elden Ring. Following this trend, another Elden Ring fan came up with a fantastic piece of art depicting Godric the Grafted, the first demigod.

Reddit user shimhaq98 has created a brilliant fan art of Godric. A user recently uploaded an image showing the famous Elden Ring boss in a terrifying pose. The picture shows the second phase of Godric, where he grafts the head of a dead dragon on his left hand, complementing his attacking abilities with fire-breathing AoE attacks, which are very difficult to dodge. Godric is known for grafting the arms and legs of the soldiers he defeated onto his body, which gave him tremendous strength.

Godric doesn’t have much fan art, so here’s my take on him from Elden Ring.

Shimhaq98’s version of Godric clearly shows the grafted limbs of his enemies, while he wields his trademark double-headed battle axe. Although Godric is a demigod of the Golden lineage and a descendant of Godfrey, the First Lord of the Ancients, he is the least respected boss of the Elden Ring. Other Elden Ring characters, such as Kenneth Haight and Sir Gideon Ofnir, believe that he is unworthy to rule. Perhaps this is the reason for Godric’s inferiority complex in the Elden Ring and why he is always looking for fame.

Shimhaq98 is one of the most prolific artists of the Elden Ring community, as this is not their first fan art on the game. The user has created many more arts of famous bosses, characters and places of the Elden Ring. Not so long ago, they drew an impressive picture of the Fire Giant, and also drew other bosses such as Radan, Radagon and Malenia.