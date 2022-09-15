Elven Ring fan created Incredible Starscourge Radahnar Art

Elden Ring fans are known as talented artists, and one of them created an incredible illustration of Starscourge Radahn. Since its release in February, Elden Ring has received critical acclaim and commercial success. Elden Ring has already won the Game of the Year award and is currently the best-selling game of 2022, beating the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. One of the main reasons for its huge success is its high complexity and an interactive open world that rewards exploration.

Speaking of difficulty, there are over 100 bosses in Elden Ring, most of which are extremely difficult to defeat. Many players die countless times at the hands of such formidable bosses as Malenia, the Blade of Mikella, the Fire Giant, Mog, the Lord of Blood and Maliket, the Black Blade. Despite this, they have gathered millions of fans around the world who often make interesting images of the bosses of the Elden Ring. Now another Elden Ring enthusiast has created an impressive Starscourge Radahn painting.

Reddit user ADePietro recently uploaded an image showing the stunning digital art of General Radan. The formidable boss of Elden Ring can be seen with two of his trademark big Starscourge swords and in his famous Radahn armor set. Both swords have purple lightning, which indicates that the demigod is going to use the cult spell “Cry Calling the Star” from “Elden Ring”. This is a unique skill that attracts enemies with the help of gravity magic, and then deals a crushing blow with two swords, causing huge damage.

I drew Radan’s Star Foulness from Eldenring.

The illustration elegantly depicts intricate, hair-like objects on Radan Krasnogrivy’s helmet, one of the best hats in the Elden Ring. This famous protective armor can be bought from Enya in the Fortress of the Round Table for 8000 runes after defeating Radan. In addition, Starscourge Radahn has an aggressive facial expression with burning eyes and seems to be screaming in rage. Interestingly, the art also depicts the silhouette of Radan’s tiny horse, one of his specialties. According to the knowledge of Elden Ring, Radan learned gravity magic, so he never parted with his horse, which apparently is named Leonard.

Radan Star Foulness is a boss that can be unlocked after the launch of the Radan Festival at Redmayne Castle in the Elden Ring. He is a demigod who fought with Malenia Separated in the war of destruction and struck by the Scarlet Rot. Because of the Scarlet Rot, he went mad and was filled with a huge rage. The boss fight in Radan is considered one of the most difficult, but players can summon several NPCs to help.

Elden Ring has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.