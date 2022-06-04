Elven Ring Clip Shows Why Players Should Give Their Mimics Weapons

Elden Ring allows players to create multiple builds to move around the world between lands, and there are many different styles of play. However, regardless of the build, players usually summon a mimic when the situation gets too complicated, and one Elden Ring fan found a strategy that would make them even more useful.

To use one of the Elden Ring mimics, players will need to travel to the Sacred Land of Night in Nokron by opening a chest behind one of the doors of the imp statue. Mimics, widely recognized as the strongest ash summoners in the game, work exactly the same way as the Mimic Teardrop boss battle. They will copy the players’ equipment as accurately as possible, and then the AI will use the items that the players are equipped with. In fact, players can create two copies of themselves, attracting the attention of superiors and simplifying meetings.

However, even with a ready-made mimic, the boss battle against Malenia will still prove to be an incredible challenge for most players. Widely known as one of FromSoftware’s toughest bosses, this two-stage battle presents an incredible challenge thanks to Malenia’s ability to steal life and her almost inevitable Waterfowl Dance. However, a Reddit user under the nickname tuskedandconfused found a way to make his mimic constantly stun Malenia, leaving her open to attack. To do this, players will need a Jar Cannon.

Jar Cannon in Elden Ring works exactly as you expected. Despite the low recharge rate, his projectiles deal a lot of damage and can stun normal-sized enemies. Players who haven’t done so yet may soon want to fight the demi-human queen Margot in the volcano cave, as tuskedandconfused shows how useful this weapon can be when wielded by a mimic. The footage shows how the Redditor attracts Malenia’s attention, and the Mimic shoots a cannon at Michella’s Wedge.

Whenever a shot hits Malenia, she is stunned and knocked off her feet, giving the tusks and the confused the opportunity to run up to her and strike a few blows. As soon as she gets up, the Redditor focuses entirely on getting her attention, dodging punches until a Mimic with a gun stuns her once more. The video shows how a Reddit user defeats Malenia with this clever strategy, comparing his conscripted ally with a marine from the Halo series. For those who have fought this particular boss, the sight of her jumping into the air to attack only to be knocked down by a cannon shot should prove to be very enjoyable.

In addition to the nearly 2,000 votes, players were quick to praise the Redditor for sharing his clever approach. While the legendary Let Me Solo Her may be one way to simplify the fight against Malenia, those who want to kill her offline may want to hand their mimics a cannon.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.