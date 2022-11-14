Elton John’s Last Concert in 2022 Will Be Broadcast Live With The Support of Oak Linden And Others

Elton John’s last concert in 2022 will be broadcast live to fans with the support of Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlisle.

The concert titled “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” will be broadcast exclusively via Disney+ this Sunday (November 20) from 20:00 Pacific Time / 23:00 Eastern Time (4:00 GMT, November 21).

This is John’s last remaining performance in North America as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which, according to the pop legend, will be the last time he will hit the road to play concerts.

Lipa, Dee and Carlisle will pay tribute to John and his legendary career during a performance at the stadium in Los Angeles.

Lipa has previously collaborated with John, including the single “Cold Heart”, which was included in the latter’s album “The Lockdown Sessions” in 2021.

Dee, meanwhile, achieved success in collaboration with John almost 50 years ago with the song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, and Carlisle also appeared in the song “The Lockdown Sessions” “Simple Things”.

In addition, on the same evening there will be an hour-long special broadcast of “iHeartRadio presents Elton John’s song “Thank You America: The Last Song”. The special will be broadcast on more than 320 radio stations across the country at 22:00 Pacific Time and at 1:00 Eastern time.

The concert will also begin with “Countdown To Elton Live”, in which famous friends from all over the world wish John all the best, as well as an interview with John and his husband David Furnish.

You can watch the trailer of the upcoming live broadcast below.

Meanwhile, last month John added two more concerts to the final leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” global tour.

Now the musician will play new concerts at the O2 Arena in London on May 30, 2023 and at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on June 8, 2023.

John’s tour will resume in Europe at 3Arena in Dublin on March 28, 2023 after completing his concerts at stadiums in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this year he gave several concerts in the UK in Norwich.

John’s touring shows “will take their audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never—before-seen photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog,” the press release says. declared.