Elton John Played His Last Concert in The USA As Part of The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John completed his last “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert in the USA last night (November 20) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The show was the last of three at this location, and John teamed up with Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlisle.

This marked his last remaining North American performance on his tour, which the pop legend has vowed is the last time he will hit the road to play gigs.

At the three-hour concert, John teamed up with Lipa for their number one collaboration “Cold Heart”, while Dee joined him for “Don’t Break My Heart” and Carlisle for “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”. You can view footage of all three tracks below

The show, which featured the likes of Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Taron Egerton and Jude Law, also included some of John’s greatest hits, including “I Think That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle.” In the wind”, “Rocket Man (I think it will be a very, very long time)” and “I’m still standing”.

He concluded the performance with the songs “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”, which you can watch below.

The show, which aired live on Disney+, is also available for streaming on the platform.

Meanwhile, last month John added two more concerts to the final leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” global tour.

Now the musician will play new concerts at the O2 Arena in London on May 30, 2023 and at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on June 8, 2023.

John’s tour will resume in Europe at 3Arena in Dublin on March 28, 2023. Earlier this year he started several concerts in the UK in Norwich.

Elton John played:

‘Bennie And The Jets’

‘Philadelphia Freedom’

‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues’

‘Border Song’

‘Tiny Dancer’

‘Have Mercy On The Criminal’

‘Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)’

‘Take Me To The Pilot’

‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’

‘Levon’

‘Candle In The Wind’

‘Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’

‘Burn Down The Mission’

‘Sad Songs (Say So Much)’

‘Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word’

‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ (with Brandi Carlile)

‘The Bitch Is Back’

‘I’m Still Standing’

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (with Kiki Dee)

‘Crocodile Rock’

‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’

‘Cold Heart’ (with Dua Lipa)

‘Your Song’

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’