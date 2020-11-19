Elton John and famous men share mental health issues

Elton John, Russel Brand, Andy Murray and other male personalities spoke to MAN magazine about mental health care.

Mental health in men is an issue that continues to be difficult to deal with due to certain prejudices of masculinity and some stigmas that still exist about asking for psychological attention from time to time.

While this is not a problem unique to men, it is true that we have all felt bad about ourselves at some point, and it can be difficult to express it.

On International Men’s Day on Thursday, male celebrities like Elton John, Andy Murray and Russel Brand spoke to MAN magazine about taking care of their own mental health.

Somagnews brings some of the advice that the interviewees gave to other men on how to deal with the problems of life and how they have managed to face the most difficult moments.

Famous men talk about mental health

Elton John

“You are not alone and you are loved. This has been an unprecedented year, but I want you to know that it is okay to admit that you are struggling and need help. We need to talk about mental health to normalize the conversation, especially with men. ”

“I am thinking of you if you are struggling and I hope you find healing love and support.”

Stephen fry

“You are not alone in your fight, as much as you feel it now. Believe me when I tell you that the day will come when you will hug yourself for winning the fight and staying on your feet. Damn, it’s hard, but damn. It’s worth it. ”

Harry kane

“I want to encourage anyone with mental health problems to seek the support they need. There is no shame in it. We all need to ask for help sometimes. ”

Andy Murray

Having regular contact with my family is very important to me. I used to get really depressed about losses, whereas now I’m a bit more measured in the way I process my results. A quick FaceTime with my kids is usually enough. The last three years have been difficult, different injuries and not being sure to play tennis again; my family really helped me get through it.

“I know it’s a saying that gets used a lot, but it’s absolutely okay, not okay. Mental health is something we all need to take care of, it is just as important as our physical health and it is the driving force behind our motivations, so don’t be afraid to talk to someone you trust. ”

“One thing that I have discovered over the years is that it is completely normal to find things difficult sometimes, and that often the bravest thing you can do is not bottle things or sweep them under the rug, but actually it is having the courage to ask for help. ”

Russell Brand

“For me, mental health is the same as physical health, it’s something you have to work on. We live in an age where we are dominated by external influences, through our culture, not all of which are positive. ”



