Elsa Raven dies at the age of 91

The actress, Elsa Raven died at the age of 91; see here her participation in movies like Back to the Future and Titanic.

The entertainment world is in mourning, because on the morning of this Thursday, November 5, the death of the actress of “Back to the Future” and Titanic, Elsa Raven, was confirmed, who lost her life at 91 years of age in Los Angeles.

The death of the actress, a major loss

Elsa Raven was an important Hollywood actress who was born in 1929 and whose real name was Elsa Rabinowitz.

You may not have noticed her much in the aforementioned films, but she had important roles there, since she is the one who raised funds for the clock tower in the first Back to the Future movie and, especially in Titanic, where Elsa Raven made everyone cry (and still continues to do so) thanks to the scene where he can be seen in bed with her husband, while they hold tightly and wait for the water to cover him completely.

We also got to see Elsa Raven in other major productions, such as The Amityville Horror, In the Line of Fire, The Moderns, and Fearless.

Her first role in the cinema was in a play called The Honeymoon Killers, back in the year 1970. Since then she has been seen on different occasions, because apart from the aforementioned films, she made appearances on television in important series such as Amen , The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aor, ER, Wiseguy, Days of Our Lives, Seinfied and Murphy Brown.

The last time we were able to see her on the big screen was on October 21, 2011, in the film Answers to Nothing, a film that was written and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

He really had a great career and he was part of very important moments in pop culture that we know today and film and television just lost a big star.



