Elsa Faust’s Eyepatch Teases How Dangerous Mission Impossible 7 Is

The trailer for “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” shows that this is the most dangerous part of the franchise, largely thanks to Ilse Faust’s eyepatch. Despite the fact that Paramount was forced to postpone the long-awaited sequel several times, the excitement before the next Mission Impossible movie is as great as ever. Release of the “Mission” trailer: Impossible 7″ gave the first glimpse of Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt. He also revealed some new characters and new perspectives on familiar faces, and this time teased the threat facing the IMF.

One of the most intriguing moments in the “Mission Impossible 7” trailer was the revelation that Ilsa Faust, played by Rebecca Ferguson, has an eye patch. There are only a few shots of her in this new look on the frames, and there is no direct explanation why she is wearing it. One possible explanation could be Ilsa’s sword fight with one of the film’s villains. Even without knowing the full extent of what happened to her, Ilse Faust’s eyepatch actually subtly hints at how dangerous “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” will be for the characters.

The most likely reason Ilsa Faust has an eye patch in the Mission: Impossible 7 trailer is because she lost an eye. A less serious reason may be that she had a minor injury, but she still can’t see. This may seem like a minor detail in the grand scheme of the Dead Reckoning mission around the world and crazy action sequences, but it proves that this time Ethan Hunt, Ilse Faust and others are in real danger. Instead of the main characters abandoning their latest impossible mission without any real long-term consequences, Ilse’s eyepatch indicates that Mission Impossible 7 is so dangerous that they will somehow lose along the way.

Despite the fact that the Mission Impossible franchise is based on Ethan Hunt trying to save the world from unprecedented threats, he and the IMF team almost never lose. After all, Ethan Hunt always saves the day, and he doesn’t even have a scar to show everything he’s been through. In the Mission Impossible films, the stakes are always high, but there are few examples of a team losing loved ones or colleagues. Characters who lose in other ways are also infrequent, even with their dangerous missions.

Ilse Faust’s eyepatch seems like a clear sign that Mission Impossible 7 is raising the bar to really put the characters in danger. This is a small example of how screenwriter/director Christopher McQuarrie could include a lot of losses for Ethan Hunt and others in the final part of the Mission Impossible franchise, consisting of two parts. In fact, Ilse Faust’s eyepatch may be a promise that the characters will lose a lot more because of their most dangerous mission. However, it remains to be seen whether this includes Mission Impossible – Payback for Death, part One, killing the main character of the franchise, such as Ilsa.