Elrond Gold (EGLD) Price Rises With This News

The ERC20 token, Elrond Gold (EGLD), can now be held in Blockchain Keystore hardware wallets integrated into Samsung smartphones, according to the announcement. After the news, EGLD price went up.

Elrond Gold (EGLD) ranks 54th according to CoinGecko with a market capitalization of $ 671 million. EGLD has increased by 7% in the past 24 hours. The crypto money, with an intraday transaction volume of $ 89 million, is most traded on Binance.

The highest price the EGLD token has seen was $ 41.86 on January 7, 2021. EGLD is only 6% away from its all-time high. ELGD, which fell to $ 6.51 in October 2020, hitting its lowest level, has risen 500% since then.

With the Samsung news, Elrond Gold, which saw a jump in price, went from $ 36 to $ 39. The token continues to be traded at $ 38.

EGLD investors can start using Samsung wallet

Elrond announced that EGLD can be securely stored on Samsung smartphones with Samsung Blockchain Keystore hardware wallet. Samsung Blockchain Keystore is a wallet that holds private keys and enables transactions with high privacy and security support.

The company stated that security measures such as finger readers or PIN codes on the smartphone can be used in the Blockchain Keystore application. Elrond said EGLD tokens could begin to be held in Samsung wallets.