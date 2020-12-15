Elrond eGold listed on cryptocurrency exchange eToroX

EGold, the token of the internet-scale Blockchain Elrond, designed to provide 1000-fold improvement in transaction volume and transmission speed over existing decentralized networks, will be listed on eToroX and join the eToro ecosystem.

eToroX is eToro’s professional cryptocurrency exchange. Designed and produced for the enterprise-level crypto trading community, eToroX exchange is a highly effective, reliable and secure crypto trading solution.

eToro; A rapidly growing $ 2.5 billion unicorn company that provides digital asset management services to more than 15 million users who can trade in the stocks, commodities, forex and crypto markets.

Fed by the recent increase in corporate and retail investors’ interest in Bitcoin, which has reached new price records since its all-time high in 2017, rapidly maturing cryptocurrency markets are expected to easily exceed the $ 1 trillion global volume and then continue to evolve.

This prompted eToro to take advantage of the emerging market opportunity after a 12-month hiatus and expand its cryptocurrency portfolio.

Elrond is a public blockchain that is capable of delivering more than 15,000 transactions per second, performing 263,000 transactions per second in public tests, and is the first truly scalable fragmentation architecture solution.

Compared to the 7 transactions per second of Bitcoin, the two best cryptocurrencies at the moment, and 14 transactions per second for Ethereum, Elrond looks like the early days of broadband internet.

Elrond also announced the launch of the digital wallet and global payment application called Maiar, scheduled for January 31st.

Through Maiar, Elrond is positioned for a period of accelerated growth as it aims to gradually provide the same features as PayPal, Venmo and Google Pay in addition to crypto, aiming to offer much more without collecting any personal information and with lower fixed fees.

Beniamin Mincu, CEO and Founder of Elrond Network, said, “Bitcoin has proven that cryptocurrencies are secure and can serve an important purpose in the internet economy over the past 10 years. Elrond is a new pioneer offering blockchain performance on the internet scale, and we are introducing Maiar, an application that we aim to bring to the blockchain space to billions of people entering the market. says.

Elrond’s cryptocurrency, eGold, will debut in the eToro ecosystem on Wednesday, December 23, when it will be available for sale on the eToroX crypto currency exchange.

About Elrond

Elrond is an internet-scale blockchain designed from the ground up to provide up to 1000x improvement in data volume and transaction speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a new Adaptive State Sharing mechanism and the Secure Proof of Stock (PoS) algorithm that provides linear scalability with a fast, efficient and secure consensus mechanism. In this way, Elrond can process up to 15,000 transactions (TPS) per second with 6 seconds of delay and negligible cost and tries to be the backbone of an unauthorized, unlimited, globally accessible internet economy.



