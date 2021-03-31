Elon Musk’s wife says she is ‘ready to die on Mars’

Elon Musk’s wife, Claire Elise Boucher, better known by her stage name Grimes, revealed on Tuesday (30) that she intends to die on Mars. On her Instagram account, which has about 1.7 million followers, the singer posted a photo in front of the facilities of the Starship rocket test base, located in the village of Boca Chica, Texas.

In the image caption, Grimes wrote: “Ready to die with the red dust of Mars under my feet”. The goal of the change, according to the Canadian singer, is to help build a human colony on the planet.

Human colony on Mars

It is not the first time that Grimes has commented on making the Red Planet habitable for human beings. In an interview with The Sun, held in February this year, she stated that she intends to move after 50 years. Currently, the singer is 33.

During the chat, she explained that it would be a case of “manual labor to death, probably”, but said she hoped that would change. Earlier this month, Elon Musk announced that his company will take spacecraft to Mars “well before 2030”. Therefore, the idea of ​​humans inhabiting another planet may be closer than we expect.