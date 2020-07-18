Elon Musk’s Tweet Raises Dogecoin (DOGE) Price

Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the popular cryptocurrencies, experienced an increase again. The reason for the increase was the tweet of famous entrepreneur Elon Musk.

As we reported earlier, Dogecoin had a serious momentum and earned 100 percent of its investors thanks to a TikTok video earlier this month. DOGE managed to catch an increase with Musk’s tweet today.

In an image shared by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk by writing “inevitable” from his Twitter account, the Dogecoin standard is turning the global financial system upside down. After this tweet of Musk, DOGE rose from the $ 0.0029 level to $ 0.0036.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $ 0.0033, according to CoinMarketCap data.



