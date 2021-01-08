Elon Musk’s tweet makes Signal go viral

After overtaking Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, as the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, decided to declare war on WhatsApp, and a tweet of his own, published on Thursday (7), provoked a real “race” for the Signal messaging app.

According to representatives of the encrypted messaging service, the demand for the application was so great that the company is unable to cope with the demand, which has even caused delays in verifying the phone numbers of new users and delays in sending codes.

Signal is a messaging application similar to Facebook, but promises greater security and privacy. It is maintained by a non-profit foundation, the Signal Technology Foundation, created by Brian Acton, a parent of WhatsApp, and Moxie Marlinspike, one of the most respected names in the field of message encryption.

Use Signal, according to Elon’s language

Musk’s message was laconic: “Use Signal”, and it was enough to raise the shares of Signal Advance, which has nothing to do with history, by more than 500%. Edward Snowden, the systems analyst who denounced the US government’s espionage schemes, and is a Signal user, helped translate the message “for those who don’t speak Elon’s language,” he said.

Not surprisingly, Musk’s message comes just days after WhatsApp announced changes to its terms of use and privacy policies, which recognize the company’s use of “IP addresses and other information, such as the phone’s area code” for able to locate users.