Elon Musk’s ‘Toy’ Crypto Money: What Is Dogecoin

Dogecoin, which has become very popular with Elon Musk’s recent posts, has started to attract the attention of many people. Recently, “What is Dogecoin, how to buy it?” questions have also been on the rise. Let’s take a look at the answers to these questions.

Dogecoin, first developed as a joke in 2013, is undoubtedly one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies of recent times. The popular crypto money, which adds value after Elon Musk’s shares, is currently one of the most popular coins of crypto currency exchanges.

As such, those who are far from the subject but want to start somewhere “What is Dogecoin?” and “How to buy Dogecoin?” has been searching for answers to such questions. If you wish, let’s take a closer look at both the answers to these questions and the story of Dogecoin without wasting any time.

What is Dogecoin?

Developed in 2013 by Billy Markus, a software developer in Portland, Oregon, Dogecoin is a Litecoin-based electronic currency. The popular cryptocurrency whose symbol is Ɖ and its abbreviation is DOGE, is also known for its logo inspired by the Shiba Inu dog.

Although Dogecoin was originally designed as a joke, it quickly gained a large following and became one of the most popular cryptocurrencies of today. Although the initial plan was to limit Dogecoin to 100 billion units, it was later decided on an unlimited supply of Dogecoin.

How to buy Dogecoin?

Step # 1: Sign into one of the cryptocurrency exchanges where you can buy Dogecoin.

You can find domestic and foreign cryptocurrency exchanges below.

Step # 2: Create an account on one of these sites and confirm your account with your credentials.

Step # 3: Upload balance to the account you created.

Step # 4: Search and buy Dogecoin on the corresponding cryptocurrency exchange.

Step # 1: Log into one of the cryptocurrency exchanges where you can buy Dogecoin

Just like with leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, you need a brokerage firm to buy Dogecoin. The most important point to be aware of here is whether the cryptocurrency exchange with which you will create a membership lists Dogecoin.

Step # 2: Create an account on one of these sites and confirm your account with your credentials

After you decide on one of the crypto money exchanges listing Dogecoin, you need to create a membership here. When registering, you are asked to provide information such as your name, date of birth and address. Note also that some exchanges may require documents such as a verification ID photo, and the approval process will be different for each platform.

Step # 3: Upload balance to the account you created

Once your profile is set up and verified, you can start trading by depositing funds into your online wallet. To do this, go to the ‘Deposit’ section of the relevant exchange and enter the amount you want to deposit. You can make money transfers from your bank account, use alternative applications such as Papara or start trading directly with your debit / credit card. These options will vary depending on the crypto currency exchange you prefer.

Step # 4: Search and buy Dogecoin on the relevant cryptocurrency exchange

After your deposit is complete, you can start buying Dogecoin. To do this, search for Dogecoin or DOGE on the relevant crypto currency exchange where you created your account and confirm the payment information after entering the amount. If you are buying Dogecoin via debit / credit card, complete the 3D security verification and end the transaction. Note that a certain commission will be charged by the broker, depending on the amount you buy.

Local cryptocurrency applications where you can buy Dogecoin:

# 1: Binance TR

# 2: Bitexen

# 3: Paribu

# 4: my coin

# 5: Thodex