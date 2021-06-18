Elon Musk’s Tesla Car Will Win When You Eat a Slice of Pizza ‘Reversed’ for 420 Days

Elon Musk: It turned out that Elon Musk and a TikTok user named Kyle reached an agreement 100 days ago. According to this agreement, Elon Musk will give free Tesla cars to the TikTok user in question. But in order for Kyle to win this Tesla, he must eat a slice of pizza upside down for 420 days. TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms of recent years, is a medium that contains short videos from every wire. People are trying to become famous and even make money using this social media platform. As such, from time to time, very interesting content can emerge. It was revealed that a user named Kyle, the creator of some of these interesting content, made a strange deal with Elon Musk.

According to the information obtained, Elon Musk says that he will give Tesla free to Kyle about 100 days ago. However, Musk, who made a request from Kyle in return for this, says that the young boy should eat a slice of pizza every day, and this should continue for 420 days. Only, that’s not all. In order for Kyle to win a Tesla, he must eat the pizza slice upside down. How Does?

If we were to ask you how you would eat a slice of pizza, you would probably say that you would start with the pointed part first and eat the edge at the end. TikTok user, on the other hand, does the opposite to win Tesla cars. In other words, the young person starting from the edges first leaves the pointed part at the end. This situation, as we have just said, has been going on for 100 days.