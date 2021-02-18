Elon Musk’s SpaceX is already worth $ 74 billion

SpaceX, startup of Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, concluded last week a round of investment that brought in a raise of US $ 850 million. The value raised the company’s valuation to US $ 74 billion (about R $ 390 trillion in the current conversion). The information was released by CNBC last Tuesday (17).

The last round of financing represented a jump of about 60% in the startup’s valuation compared to the previous increase, which valued it at $ 46 billion. Some Wall Street banks, however, assume an even higher figure: in October, an analyst at Morgan Stanley gave SpaceX an optimistic valuation of $ 100 billion – double the valuation made in August 2020.

The company has grandiose projects that will need capital intensive. One example is the Starship spacecraft, which will eventually replace the Falcon 9 rockets and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The objective of the project is to develop a fully reusable launch vehicle that will take cargo and passengers into space at a lower cost than other existing spacecraft.

Prior to the financing round, Musk owned approximately 48% of SpaceX, according to calculations by Forbes magazine. It remains to be seen whether Musk’s share has been diluted, but if it continues with the same share, the billionaire would now have about $ 32 billion – up from about $ 20 billion earlier, according to Forbes estimates. The value would increase his net worth by $ 12 billion, but he still wouldn’t spend the fortune of Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world.