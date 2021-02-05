Elon Musk’s satellite internet has 10,000 users

The Starlink satellite internet service, offered in the form of a public beta test by SpaceX, currently has more than 10,000 users. The information, contained in a document submitted by Elon Musk’s company to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC – “Anatel of the USA”) on Wednesday (3), served to support a request for the effectiveness of Starlink as a telecommunications operator.

In the document, released by the CNBC broadcaster, SpaceX points out that its satellite network is already providing internet speeds above 100/20 Mbps. And he concludes: “Starlink’s performance is not theoretical or experimental”.

By disclosing its number of users, SpaceX’s goal is to have access to the nearly US $ 885.5 million (R $ 4.8 billion) granted to the company in December last year by the FCC as part of a program to bring internet from high speed to rural communities in the United States. According to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the internet should reach 642,925 locations in 35 states.

The correspondence to the regulatory agency ends with an inventory where SpaceX reiterates that it already has more than 1,000 satellites in orbit (in addition to the 60 launched last Thursday night), providing, in addition to the fast connection, a latency of less than 31 ms for 95% of round trip measurements.